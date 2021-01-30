Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is the only foreign tactician among the eight in the quarter finals of the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship.

Micho guided the local Chipolopolo of Zambia to the last eight at the expense of Namibia and Tanzania in Group D.

The rest of the countries that reached the stage are coached by local coaches – Vincent Mashami (Rwanda), Florent Ibenge (DR Congo), Houcine Ammouta (Morocco), Nouhoum Diane (Mali), Martin Ndtoungou Mpile (Cameroon) and Kanfoury Bangoura (Guinea).

At the start of the tournament, the list had four foreign coaches in Serbian Micho, Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry (Uganda), Zdravko Logarusic from Croatia for Zimbabwe and another Serbian Zoran Filipovic (Libya).

The local coaches will hope to go further in the tournament that resumes with quarter finals after a two day break on Saturday when Mali play Congo in Yaounde while DR Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.

List of all 16 coaches at CHAN 2020

Burkina Faso – Seydou Zerbo

Cameroon – Martin Ndtoungou Mpile

Congo – Barthélemy Ngatsono

DR Congo – Florent Ibenge

Guinea – Kanfoury Bangoura

Libya – Zoran Filipovic

Mali – Nouhoum Diane

Morocco – Houcine Ammouta

Namibia – Bobby Samaria

Niger – Harouna Doula

Rwanda – Vincent Mashami

Tanzania – Etienne Ndairagije

Togo – Jean-Paul Abalo

Uganda – Jonathan McKinstry

Zambia – Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic

Zimbabwe – Zdravko Logarusic