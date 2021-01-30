Former Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is the only foreign tactician among the eight in the quarter finals of the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship.
Micho guided the local Chipolopolo of Zambia to the last eight at the expense of Namibia and Tanzania in Group D.
The rest of the countries that reached the stage are coached by local coaches – Vincent Mashami (Rwanda), Florent Ibenge (DR Congo), Houcine Ammouta (Morocco), Nouhoum Diane (Mali), Martin Ndtoungou Mpile (Cameroon) and Kanfoury Bangoura (Guinea).
At the start of the tournament, the list had four foreign coaches in Serbian Micho, Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry (Uganda), Zdravko Logarusic from Croatia for Zimbabwe and another Serbian Zoran Filipovic (Libya).
The local coaches will hope to go further in the tournament that resumes with quarter finals after a two day break on Saturday when Mali play Congo in Yaounde while DR Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.
On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.
List of all 16 coaches at CHAN 2020
Burkina Faso – Seydou Zerbo
Cameroon – Martin Ndtoungou Mpile
Congo – Barthélemy Ngatsono
DR Congo – Florent Ibenge
Guinea – Kanfoury Bangoura
Libya – Zoran Filipovic
Mali – Nouhoum Diane
Morocco – Houcine Ammouta
Namibia – Bobby Samaria
Niger – Harouna Doula
Rwanda – Vincent Mashami
Tanzania – Etienne Ndairagije
Togo – Jean-Paul Abalo
Uganda – Jonathan McKinstry
Zambia – Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic
Zimbabwe – Zdravko Logarusic