Allan Kabonge Kivewala has been officially unveiled at Wakiso District fourth division outfit, Five Stars Football Club as the head coach on Saturday, 30th January 2021.

Kabonge who is christened as the “Messiah” was given an open contract during an event held at Nkumba primary school play-ground (Kataka).

This event was graced by the club leaders Shafiq Kakooza (Director), Fahim Katongole (Chairman) and Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiq Kigongo.

Kabonge has been a free agent since parting ways with FUFA Big League side Katwe United last season.

“It is a big honour to serve a club within my own locality. I am indeed humbled. I feel I am indebted to serve football to the best of my expectations especially with grooming young talents” Kabonge disclosed.

He has worked with clubs as Aurum Roses, Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka, Entebbe, Masavu, Lake Victoria Soccer Academy and lately Katwe United.

Kabonge will work alongside other assistants as Conrad Kayizzi, Hassan Wasswa and Herman Redondo.

Club director Kakooza vowed to keep the technical team intact in a bid to help the club actively involved with the ambitions of qualifying to the third division (Buganda region).

“We welcome Allan Kabonge to the Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe family. We believe his experience will spur the club to greater heights. Also, we promise to accord the technical support all the necessary support possible” Kakooza noted.

L-R Conrad Kayizzi, Allan Kabonge, Hassan Wasswa and Herman Redondo being unveiled at Five Stars Football Club

In his address, the chief guest at the event Kigongo lauded the management of Five Stars Football Club for the efforts of driving the club to the right professional channel.

Particularly, Kigongo was impressed by the way Five Stars has managed to recruit good players, technical staff and luring sponsors on board.

“I am particularly impressed that one of our members in the Uganda Youth Football Association has managed to transform from an amateur setting to a professional linage. I urge the other members to follow suit” Kigongo stated.

Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) Chief Executive Officer Shafiq Kigongo hands over a branded Five Stars FC jersey to Allan Kabonge

Meanwhile, the club added a new sponsor Entebbe Airways to the swelling list of partners.

Entebbe Airways will be branded on the front part of the club jersey.

They join other club sponsors as the Van Der Ended Groep family, Five Stars Sports Centre – Entebbe and JB Solar.

Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe players with their coaches and other team officials

The club also officially unveiled a 20 man squad that will be used for the 2022-22 season.

Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe also has a solid structure with teams from the U-8 age category to players in their early 20’s.

Marvin Ssebuliba, captain of Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe

We are humbled for the team management to have got new sponsors for us as well as beefing up the technical team. As players, we vow to give the best efforts to succeed. Marvin Ssebuliba, Captain Five Stars Football Club – Entebbe

The club has already embarked on preparations for the 2021-22 season with a couple of friendly matches away to Kajjansi and Lweza sides.