MLS January 2021 Mug:

Overall winner: Albert Giita (Handicap 28) – 43 Points

Albert Giita swung to victory during the opening monthly golf mug at the Par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Giita, playing off handicap 28 returned a total of 43 stable ford points in the first competitive golf competition of the season.

By the close of business on a busy day at office, Giita had toppled the rest of the other golfers who were 74 in number.

Other top performers:

Anne Abeja won the group A ladies ahead of Shiela Kesiime and Lydia Mutesi who were first and second runners up respectively.

In the group B ladies section, Josephine Babirye triumphed. Charity Atuhaire and Faith Namara took first and second respective positions.

Samson Agamile championed the men group A with Emmanuel Tayebwa coming second.

Dickson Agaba was winner in men group B, ahead of Patrick Kagurutsi and Joseph Adrapi.

The group C winner was Tarzan Lubega with Jimmy Adiga in second place and Ivan Wesonga taking the second place.

A total of 75 golfers from various clubs took part in the day-long event.

Golfers from several clubs as; West Nile, Entebbe, Palm Valley, Kabale, Mbarara, Jinja and Uganda Golf Club – Kampala attended.

Monthly mugs are held in Kampala, Entebbe, Namulonge, Jinja, Lake Victoria Golf and Spa – Kigo, Mbarara and Palm Valley clubs.

The Uganda Golf Union will soon confirm the calendar for the year 2021 which is expected to be more busier than the 2020 season that was decimated by COVID-19 pandemic.

All Top Perforers:

