The covid19 pandemic has continued to hurt African motorsport with the forced postponement of the Mountain Gorilla Rwanda rally.

The second round of the 2021 Africa Rally Championship was scheduled for March 20-21.

However, the event will be set for a later date.

The decision by the RAC was due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Recently, the Rwanda government announced a two week lockdown in the capital Kigali.

The lockdown could be extended following evaluations later this month.

The postponement now puts Kenya’s Equator Rally as the first African Rally Championship event this year. It is scheduled for April 24-25.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions in different countries, the 2020 Africa Rally Championship was carried forward into 2021. Only one event; the Rallye Bandama in Ivory Coast had been covered before the pandemic last year.