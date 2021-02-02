Build Up Match: Sunday, 7th February 2021

Gomba Lions Vs Sports Club Villa

At Kabulasoke PTC Play grounds, Gomba (4 PM)

Entry Fee: 5000/= per head

In preparation for the 2020 Masaza Cup final whose date and venue awaits confirmation, management of Gomba Lions Football team has further continued with the in-house arrangements.

Gomba Lions are set to host the 16 time record Uganda Premier League winners Sports Club Villa this coming Sunday, 7th February 2021 at the Kabulasoke PTC grounds.

The development was confirmed by the Gomba Ssaza chief Kitunzi Celetino Jackson Musisi on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021.

The build up will galvanize the long day of delight as the fans will interact with the players at an organized party and there will also be a fundraising drive to help the team prepare well.

Gomba Lions players celebrate a goal against Ssese at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. Gomba won 4-3.

“As our team is preparing for the final of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament against Buddu, we shall host Sports Club Villa on Sunday, 7th February 2021 at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground in Gomba. This match is pay -back time for the passionate people of Gomba who did not get the chance to watch their time live since the matches were played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru” Kitunzi Musisi confirmed.

According to the Gomba Ssaza football organizing committee chairman Mansur Kabugo, this match will further help the technical team to gauge the readiness of the players and further boost their fitness ahead of the final.

Mansur Kabugo, Gomba Ssaza football organizing committee chairman

“The friendly match against Sports Club Villa is a complete blessing. First to the technical team and then the players who will use it optimally to ascertain the readiness of the players via fitness and tactical approach. Also, the fans will enjoy the day with a party and a fundraiser to further help the team raise funds prior to the final” Kabugo states.

This will be the umpteenth build up match for Gomba as the four time record Masaza Cup champions have been subject to as many as 27 practice matches.

The latest friendly match was played on Sunday, 31st January 2021 when Gomba clobbered a select team from Mpigi 7-0 at Kabulasoke PTC.

Gomba’s goals came from Charles Bbaale (hat-trick), Ashraf Zizinga (brace), Ronald Nizeye and second half substitute George Kaddu.

Gomba Lions head of technical Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza celebrates with Charles Bbaale after the post match penalty win over Busiro in the semi-finals

The team’s head of technical Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza believes that the such build-ups have helped them face different match situations and prepare appropriately.

“The different build-up matches we have played have been very instrumental in our planning process for they have helped us face varying match situations as the players are being built mentally and physically” Ssekabuuza disclosed.

Against Sports Club Villa, Gomba will battle an opponent with players who once served the Lions with one heart as Nicholas Kabonge and Amir Kakomo.

Nicholas Kabonge in action during the Gomba days Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Also, players as Isaac Ogwang, Nasser Lukwago and goalkeeper Dickson Ssenkoto had been recruited by the Gomba management for the 2020 season before they joined Sports Club Villa.

SC Villa will use the build up as a precursor for the resumption of the league first round.

Gomba were pooled in the same group (Muganzirwaza) as Buddu, Kabula and islanders Ssese.

They opened up with a convincing 4-0 win against Kabula, beat Ssese 4-3 and drew with Buddu 1-all.

During the quarter finals, Gomba rallied from a goal down to pip Bugerere 2-1 before eliminating pre-tournament favorites Busiro 5-4 in a tense and dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Gomba are the record winners of the Masaza Cup tournament with four titles to their name.

They are gearing up for the 2020 final against Buddu after it was postponed to a future date after the tournament local organizing committee is yet to ascertain the date and venue of the final as well as the third place play off that was reinstated.

The winner will pocket Shs. 12,000,000, gold medals and a giant trophy.

The runners up take Shs. 9,000,000 and silver medals whilst the third placed team will take Shs. 5,000,000 with bronze medals.

The fourth placed team takes home Shs. 4,500,000.

Masaza Cup All Winners: