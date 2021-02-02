Masaza Cup 2020:

Final: Gomba Vs Buddu

Gomba Vs Buddu Third play-off: Busiro Vs Bulemeezi

*Date & Venue to be confirmed

The organizing committee of the Masaza Cup competition has reinstated the third place play-off match that will be played between Busiro and the 2019 champions Bulemeezi.

According to Samuel Mpiima, the first vice chairman of the Masaza Cup organizing committee, the third place play off match will be played contrary to the earlier arrangement where it had been scrapped off.

“We shall have the third place play-off match between Busiro and Bulemeezi played after it was agreed upon that the match has to be played. The venue and the date for this match as well as the final (Gomba and Buddu) will be confirmed in the nearby future.” Mpiima disclosed.

Samuel Mpiima, Masaza Cup organizing committee first vice president

The organizers had earlier communicated that the third place play off would not be accommodated given the time frame and financial resources.

But, after the blessing from the minister of leisure, recreation and sports in the Buganda Kingdom Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu in consultation with other stakeholders, the third place play off will be held as well.

2019 Masaza Cup champions Bulemeezi shall battle Busiro in the third place play-off match to determine who will finish third and fourth.

The third placed side will be rewarded with bronze medals and pocket Shs 5,000,000 with the fourth team bagging Shs.4,000,000.

Busiro players express their appreciation for newly elected Busiro North Member of Parliament Hon. Paul Nsubuga.

Bulemeezi players and officials celebrate their quarter final victory over Busujju. Bulemeezi won 3-1

Meanwhile, Gomba Lions, winners of this championship a record four times will play in their 9th Masaza Cup final when they take on Buddu in the highly billed finale whose venue as well remains to be confirmed by the local organizing committee and the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The Gomba – Buddu match will be a repeat of the 2016 final that Buddu won in the shoot out 5-4 after a goal-less stalemate in normal time.

These same two teams also faced off during the 2020 edition in a Muganizirwazza contest that ended 1 goal apiece.

Gomba got the opening goal through Charles Bbaale, the tournament current top scorer with 7 goals before Marvin Kavuma replied for Buddu.

The Lions have already embarked on preparations for the finals and played a warm up game against a select team from Mpigi.

Gomba won this build up with comfort and ease, registering a 7-0 win at their Kabulasoke PTC fortress.

Charles Bbaale (hat-trick), Ashraf Zizinga (brace), striker Ronald Nizeye and second half substitute George Kaddu each netted a goal for Gomba, a side coached by Ibrahim Kirya, Davis Nnoo Ssozi and Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza.

Buddu is expected to resume training on Monday, 1st February 2021.

The 2020 edition had been scheduled to take place between June and August 2020 but was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Masaza Cup All Winners: