Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards:

January 2021 Nominees:

Football: Saidi Kyeyune (El Merriekh & Uganda Cranes)

Newly signed El Merriekh Sports Club and Uganda Cranes midfielder Saidi Kyeyune as well as teenage golfer Godfrey Nsubuga were named as the Fortebet Real Stars best sportsmen for the month of January 2021.

The two sportsmen were rewarded with beautiful plaques and cash prizes during a brief event held at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021.

Nsubuga, playing off scratch, beat Mehta Golf club mate Rogers Eyoyo as well as Entebbe Golf Club’s Elton Thembo.

The 17 year old golfer who studies at Homeland College – Lugazi won the 2021 Entebbe Juniors Golf Open with a 1-over par 73 gross score, coming 3 strokes better of Thembo and 4 strokes ahead of Eyoyo.

“This is my first time winning an award in the sport of golf. My dream was to play for the Uganda National Golf team and I achieved it. I have a dream of becoming a professional golfer like Tiger Woods. The award motivates me to work harder” Nsubuga said in his brief victory speech.

Godfrey Nsubuga shows off his plaque

Midfielder Kyeyune was the best in the football category beating Charles Bbaale (Gomba Lions, Tiles & Terrazo) as well as goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja (Buddu & Luweero United).

Kyeyune was recognized for his brilliant two goals against Togo and Morocco during the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Tournament during the group stages.

The award and cash for Kyeyune was received by the URA Football Club CEO Henry Mayeku.

“We have been with Saidi Kyeyune for more than 10 years. He has been hard working and committed with discipline. We pray for him for the best at El Merriekh” Mayeku remarked.

L-R: Henry Mayeku, William Blick and Godfrey Nsubuga at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo – Kampala

The event was graced by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) chairman William Fredrick Blick, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Mayeku as well as sponsors’ representatives (Jude Colour Solutions and Fortebet).

Mayeku saluted the media of their continuous coverage in a Covid-19 plugged era as well as the organizers and sponsors for these awards.

“I thank the organizers for starting up these awards. Special recognition goes to the sponsors for the resources given out and the media who remained committed to have this noble cause successfully” Mayeku noted.

L-R: Henry Mayeku, Isaac Mukasa and Godfrey Nsubuga

The Fortebet Real Stars Monthly awards are an initiative of the Real Stars Sports Agency whose founding objective was the reward exceling sportsmen and women.

“The aim of these awards is to nurture and motivate our athletes as they execute their respective sports careers” Isaac Mukasa, the executive director of Real Stars Sports Agency.

Blick retaliated the bold fact how sport is a unifying factor in the country.

“I thank the organizers of these awards as well as the sponsors. Sport is a unifying factor that has played a key role in the unification process of the country” Blick remarked.