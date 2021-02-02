Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards:

January 2021 Nominees:

Football: Saidi Kyeyune (El Merriekh & Uganda Cranes), Charles Bbaale (Gomba Lions, Tiles & Terrazo), Farouk Yawe Ssebanja (Buddu & Luweero United)

The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards are back with the January 2021 edition at Route 256 restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021.

Six nominees have been short listed with three apiece in football and golf segments respectively as Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president William Blick will grace the event as chief guest.

Fresh from the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament, Uganda Cranes midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is highly tipped to win the football category.

Saidi Kyeyune on duty at his former club, Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club Credit: Kawowo Sports

Kyeyune scored two superb goals against Togo and Morocco although Uganda Cranes once again failed to skip the group stage hurdle at the competition only played for by the locally based players.

The two goals marketed Kyeyune as he was able to be purchased by Sudanese money moguls; El Merriekh Sports Club.

The two other nominated players in the football section are from the 2020 Masaza Cup whose final between record champions Gomba and the 2016 winners will be played at a confirmed future date.

Left footed striker Charles Bbaale (Gomba Lions), also a player for Mbarara based FUFA Big League side Tiles & Terrazo makes list for the 8 goals scored in the competition.

Charles Bbaale in action for Gomba Lions

Two of these goals arrived in a stunning fashion, swung in direct from the corner kicks against Bugerere in the quarter finals.

“It is a big honour to be nominated in such awards. I have to keep working hard for further nominations. I am very happy” Bbaale disclosed.

Buddu goalkeeper and captains Farouk Yawe Ssebanja, also a player at newly promoted FUFA Big League entity Luweero United is the other player nominated.

Buddu team captain and first choice goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja

“All the blessings are from Allah after working hard. This is a special recognition that motivates me to work harder” Yawe spoke of his nomination.

In the golf category; the three nominees are; Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club & Golf Cranes), Elton Thembo (Entebbe), Rogers Eyoyo (Mehta Golf Club & Golf Cranes).

Godfrey Nsubuga (left) walks on the golf course alongside Aaron Magomola during the 2020 Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship at UGC

These took part in the recently concluded Entebbe Juniors Championship at Entebbe Club.

Nsubuga, a member of the newly laid Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi won with a 1-over par 73 gross score, three strokes ahead of Thembo.

Eyoyo was third with 5-over par 77 gross score.

The Fortebet Real Stars Monthly awards are an initiative of the Real Stars Sports Agency whose founding objective was the reward exceling sportsmen and women.

These awards have been held since 2019.