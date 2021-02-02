StarTimes Uganda Premier League current table leaders Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club has further beefed up their team in preparation for the resumption of the 2020-21 first round.

The Bombo based army side has licensed five players during the league break, a strategy to strengthen the team.

The five players hired include; goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, defender Bernard Muwanga, midfielder Arafat Kakonge as well as strikers Alex “Benzema” Kitata and Davis Kasirye.

The development was confirmed by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashraf Miiro on Monday, 01 February 2021.

“We have added five players to our team as we prepare for the league resumption. Goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, Bernard Muwanga, Arafat Kakonge, Alex Kitata and Davis Kasirye have been added to the team.” Miiro stated.

Goalkeeper Kibowa, a former Uganda U-17 and U-20 player comes at a right timing when the club needed a replacement for Tonny Kyamera who was released to seek greener pastures after failure to secure paperwork on time.

Kibowa beefs up the goalkeeping department that also has the first choice goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa and the fast recovering Douglas Kisembo.

Defender Bernard Muwanga comes with experience having previously served Bright Stars, Sports Club Villa, KCCA and Proline. Credit: John Batanudde

Experienced defender Bernard Muwanga who had travelled to Zambia at the end of the year but his move to the central African country did not materialize.

The other three new players are former Wakiso Giants trialist Arafat Kakonge as well as strikers Alex “Benzema” Kitata and Davis Kasirye.

Davis Kasirye celebrates a goal at Vipers. He has previously played at BUL, Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Express, URA, Vipers, Zesco United (Zambia) and had a semi-professional stint in Denmark

Alex Kitaata celebrates a goal during the Sports Club Villa days Credit: © Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Kitata had served in Rwanda whilst Kasirye’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Denmark has also been cleared.

Both Kitata and Kasirye are expected to further beef up the sharp forward line that has effervescent players as Brian Kalumba, Brian Kayanja, Seif Batte, Charles Ssebutinde, Dickens “Diarra” Okwir and the towering forward Robert Eseru.

UPDF is currently top of the 16 team table standings with 12 points off 5 matches.

Their only grey area was the 1-0 loss to Kyetume, a last minute gasp penalty from Musitafa Mujjuzi at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru after they had also missed their own penalty moments earlier by Fred Okot.

Okot has been since shown the exit door over performance and indiscipline concerns alongside goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, winger Juma Ssebaduka as well as the trio of defenders Najib Gwaidu Tusaba, Fred Okot and Ronnie Kisekka.