Uganda Hippos took their preparations for AFCON U20 Finals to Tanzania where they will play in a three-team Mini Tournament starting today.

Hippos and CECAFA U20 losing finalists Tanzania faceoff at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, February 3.

Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso believes it is time to assess his attack.

“We have worked well on our attacking department. We need to practice more on scoring goals as it will help us a lot in the Final Tournament.

“The game against Tanzania in the Mini Tournament will help us find out how much work has been done in attack.

“There is no win that comes without scoring. My boys are hunters, they are thirsty for goals and will score. It will be a good test,” said Byekwaso as quoted by Fufa Website.

Richard Basangwa Credit: FUFA

The Hippos will play another match on Saturday before departing for Mauritania for the continental championship.

Hippos Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Delton Oyo (Busoga United FC), Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (SC Villa).

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), James Begisa Penz (UPDF FC), Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers SC)

Midfielders: Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City FC), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars FC), Faisal Wabyoona (Big Talent SA).

Forwards: Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Joseph Bukenya Kizza (KCCA FC), Alpha Thierry Ssali (Proline FC).