Build – Up Match:

Uganda U-20 (The Hippos) 1-0 Tanzania U-20

Richard Basangwa scored the solitary goal for Uganda U-20 national team (The Hippos) during the slim 1-0 victory over Tanzania during a practice match at the Chamazi Sports Complex in Dar es salaam on Wednesday evening.

Basangwa, a Vipers Sports Club player headed home a free-kick by fellow clubmate Bobosi Byaruhanga two minutes from the half time break.

Uganda had dominated the early stages of the game and maintained the trend even in the second half.

Striker Ivan Bogere missed the opportunity to double Uganda Hippos’ lead when his kick from the penalty spot was thwarted in the 57th minute.

The penalty had been awarded following a hand-ball by defender Samuel Jackson.

The two sides, preparing for the AFCON U-20 championship in Mauritania called for several changes as deemed by the technical teams.

Uganda rested Najib Yiga for Steven Sserwadda and Ivan Bogere was pulled out for Joseph Kizza Bukenya with 25 minutes to play.

Bukenya, a pint sized KCCA player had his shot raze off the cross bar in the 77th minute.

Three minutes later, Uganda then introduced the duo of Andrew Kawooya and Samuel Ssenyonjo for Isma Mugulusi and Derrick Kakooza respectively.

On the 90th minute, Thierry Alpha Ssal, son of music icon Bebe Cool was introduced for goal hero Basangwa whilst midfielder Faisal Wabyoona came on for the weary albeit effective Byaruhanga.

The game served the purpose as manifested by Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso.

“The friendly match was so helpful because it has helped us to point on the grey areas on the team and how to improve them as well as try out the different player combinations” Byekwaso disclosed.

The two countries Uganda and Tanzania will again face off on Saturday, 6th February 2021 in the final build up.

Both nations will represent the CECAFA region at the AFCON U20 finals to be hosted by Mauritania.

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Tanzania U-20:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga, Isma Mugulusi, Derrick Kakooza, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa

Substitutions:

65’ Steven Sserwadda ON, Najib Yiga OUT

65’ Joseph Kizza Bukenua ON, Ivan Bogere OUT

80’ Andrew Kawooya ON, Isma Mugulusi OUT

80’ Samuel Ssenyonjo ON, Derrick Kakooza OUT

90’ Alpha Ssali ON, Richard Basangwa OUT

90’ Faisal Wabyoona ON, Bobosi Byaruhanga OUT

Subs Not Used: Delton Oyo, Denis Ssenyondwa, Joseph Kafumbe, James Begisa, Baligeya, Ivan Eyamu, Ivan Asaba, Davis Ssekajja