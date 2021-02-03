Safari Tour Series 2020 (Nyali Leg)

Day Three Leader: Simon Ngige (70, 70, 72 – 212)

The weather conditions at the Nyali Golf and Country Club off the coastal town of Mombasa are humid and windy.

Round three of the Safari Tour series was completed on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021.

Many professional golfers especially those not accustomed to such conditions were disturbed in a way or another.

By close of business, Simon Ngige carried a stroke lead with a total gross score of 212 over three rounds ahead of Robson Chinhoi.

David Wakhu (216), Greg Snow (218) and the legendary long hitter Dismas Indiza (220) completed the top five positions.

Greg Snow is currently fourth with 72, 73, 73 (218) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Rwanda’s Aloys Nsabimana is 10th with a total score of 224 gross.

Uganda’s Willy Kitata is tied for 14th alongside Paul Chidale on 226 strokes.

Another Ugandan Deo Akope is also jointly 16th, same as Jacob Okello on 227 strokes.

The conditions were windy and affected me severely. I hope for a better round on the closing day. Willy Kitata, Ugandan professional golfer

Willy Deus Kitata was joint 14th with scores of 78, 72, 76 (226)

Day four and the closing round will swing off on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021.

2021 Nyali Golf Professionals Open (Leaderboard after 3 rounds):

1 – Simon Ngige (70, 70, 72 – 212)

2 – Robson Chinhoi (73,69, 71 – 213)

3 – David Wakhu (73, 66, 77 – 216)

4 – Greg Snow (72, 73, 73 – 218)

5 – Dismas Indiza (75, 72, 73 – 220)

6 – Michael Madahana (75, 73, 73 – 221)

T7 – Mathew Wahome (76, 73, 73 – 222)

Jastas Madoya (73, 73, 76 – 222)

9 – Nelson Mudanyi (72, 78, 73 – 223)

10 – Aloys Nsabimana (78, 70, 76 – 224)

T11 – Robinson Owiti (78, 72, 75 – 225)

Sullivan Muthugia (76, 73, 76 – 225)

Erick Ooko (71, 77, 77 – 225)

T14 – Paul Chidale (76, 75, 75- 226)

Willy Kitata (78, 72, 76 – 226)

T16 – Deo Akope (79, 73, 75 – 227)

Jacob Okello (80, 70, 77 – 227)

T18 – Mathew Omondi (77, 76, 75 – 228)

Kopan Timbe (75, 74, 79 – 228)

T20 – Edwin Inana (80, 73, 76 – 229)

Anthony Juma (78, 71, 80 – 229)

22 – Samuel Njoroge (78, 75, 77 – 230)

23 – Hesbon Kutwa (78, 75, 79 – 232)