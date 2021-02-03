Despite having a successful medical test at KCCA, midfielder Rahmat Senfuka will stay at Wakiso Giants.

The highly rated midfielder who joined the Purple Sharks from Vipers in the primary transfer window caught the attention of Mike Mutebi at KCCA but negotiations over a move stalled.

Senfuka still has a running contract with Wakiso Giants and reliable sources indicate the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over his sale.

Close sources to the player also state that personal terms also failed the move.

“The player and KCCA failed to agree on personal terms,” said a source that preffered anonymity. “And also KCCA thought they were signing a free agent and are not ready to buy him outright from Wakiso Giants.”

Mutebi sees Senfuka as a permanent solution to his defensive midfield at Lugogo with injury prone Gift Ali in and out of the team while Italian Lloro Mazengo is yet to impress.

KCCA have lost their previous two league games to SC Villa and URA.