It is every footballer’s enviable dream to achieve two prime objectives in his or her respective career; to play professional football and represent his country at international matches.

Ceteris paribus; Nathan Odokonyero, 18, is closer to attaining the two afore-stated targets.

The United Kingdom born Ugandan is currently employed at Lincoln City U-18 team.

The towering forward was also recently summoned to the Uganda U-20 national team, also tagged as the Hippos.

Despite making the long trip from the United Kingdom, Odokonyero only managed to train with the team for a couple of days before the final team travelled to neighbouring Tanzania for a mini-tournament, sadly, without him on board.

Perhaps, delayed paper-work to process the national passport and identity card hampered his aspirations of making the final team.

Together with the family members, friends, Odokonyero himself remains positive that with the processed documentations in place, continued hard work and the right form, his dream to play for the Uganda national teams will be realized.

I am humbled first of all for the summon to the Uganda U-20 national team. Being selected among the thousands of talented youngsters is a big honour itself. I will remain as hardworking as ever for the right time will arrive. Nathan Odokonyero, Lincoln City U-18 Player

By the time of his summon, he had to juggle a demanding club schedule at Lincoln U-18 and studies as he accomplishes his A-Level at Lincoln Minister senior school.

The father disclosed to Kawowo Sports that his son aspires to study computer science at the university while still playing professionally at the highest level.

Delay to have the necessary paper-work processed in time meant that he was left out of the traveling 25 man team to Dar es salaam for the warm-up championship.

Odokonyero junior was born on 10th December 2002 to Amos and Venita Odokonyero in the United Kingdom.

During the early days of his life he played at the junior ranks of English premier league sides Chelsea as well as Brighton and Hove Albion.

He started to play football at premier league giant Chelsea Football Club Academy aged 7 years in the U-9 category.

The lanky player enjoyed many years receiving coaching at the highest level and during his time as a player, he played against some of the best teams in Europe including Manchester United, Juventus, PSG, and Barcelona.

He then joined Brighton and Hove Albion aged 13 years in 2015 where he continued his development and in his last season scored 37 goals as a winger, making him the top scorer of his age group that group.

At 16 years, he was signed at Lincoln City U-18 team where he still plays todate.

Odokonyero is comfortable in varying offensive positions on the field of play as attacking midfield, central forward, and either flank.

Besides playing football, he is interested in running, tennis and the mixed martial arts.

Manchester United Football Club is his best club as Cristiano Ronaldo remains his role model.

At the Lincoln City senior team, Scottish international, Liam Robert Bridcutt, a holding midfielder is Odokonyero’s best player.

Fingers crossed, Odokonyero’s sheer passion for the beautiful game alongside the full blessings of his family, he remains poised for the best in life – succeeding (Mutatis mutandis).

Detailed Profile:

Full Name : Nathan Odokonyero

: Nathan Odokonyero Parents: Amos and Venita Odokonyero

Amos and Venita Odokonyero Date of Birth : 10 th December 2002

: 10 December 2002 Height: 185 cm (6.06 Feet)

185 cm (6.06 Feet) Weight : 66 Kg

: 66 Kg Foot: Both

Both Positions : Forward, Attacking Midfield and Left Wing

: Forward, Attacking Midfield and Left Wing Football Career : Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Lincoln City U-18 (Current)

: Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Lincoln City U-18 (Current) GCSEs: 3 A*5 Grades

3 A*5 Grades Hobbies: Running, Tennis & Mixed Martial Arts

Running, Tennis & Mixed Martial Arts Club supported : Manchester United

: Manchester United Idol: Cristiano Ronaldo

