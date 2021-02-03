Ahead of a busy 2021 for the Lady Cricket Cranes, Uganda Cricket Association has put out a notice for a new head coach.

The new coach will be tasked with not only coaching the ladies but also come up with a high-performance program for girls’ cricket in Uganda.

The Lady Cricket Cranes were African Champions in 2017, a feat that earned them their maiden appearance at the global qualifiers in 2018. However, since then the ladies have failed to match that consistency, failing at the next qualifiers in Zimbabwe in 2019.

With a focus on the next World Cup in 2023, UCA has taken a bold step by looking outwards for someone to take the team to the next level. The team has previously been handled by local coaches with only Kenyan Francis Ndege being in charge for two years from 2016-2018, a period during which they were crowned African Champions.

The new coach is expected to start preparing the team by end of this month as the ladies get ready for the qualifiers in October in Botswana.

A training squad of 30 ladies chosen from Kampala, Jinja, and Soroti will soon start to practice ahead of the busy calendar year.