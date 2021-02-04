Chrispas Kusiima, Mathias Muwanga and Dennis Otim Credit: Express FC Media

Dennis Otim is third in the pecking order in the goalkeeping department at Express Football Club behind Mathias Muwanga and Cryspas Kusiima.

The young goalkeeper who joined the Red Eagles from Mbarara City Football Club in the offseason is yet to feature in a league game for the side.

However, the 20-year-old is determined to move up the order and become the first choice at Wankulukuku. Otim says he’s on the right track and it’s only a matter of time to be deployed between the posts.

“Firstly, it has been a good ride from the start and I can’t complain,” Otim told the club website.

“The boys have been fantastic, you can see we are all working towards a common goal of winning but for my case, the goalkeeper coach (Daniel Kiwanuka) has done a fantastic job.

“I try to be better with every opportunity given to me and I have no doubt it is only a matter of time for me to be in goal.”

Denis Otim Credit: Express FC Media

Express have conceded in all but one league game they have played thus far but the side sits in 6th place in the table with 8 points from the four matches.

While Otim does not fault the performance in the first four games of the season, he feels the team can do better when the season resumes.

“As a team, we did great before the break but I believe we can do better.

“As goalkeepers, we know that we have to ensure that we keep as many clean sheets and the break has allowed us to correct our mistakes.

“We are now hoping for the best when the league resumes.”

Express return to action on Tuesday, February 9 when they host defending champions Vipers Sports Club at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.