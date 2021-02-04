Zimbabwe golf professional Robson Chinhoi swung to victory during the Safari Tour series played at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa over four rounds.

Chinhoi returned a total of 285 gross in four rounds, scoring 73, 69, 71 and 72 during the different four day’s action played under humid and windy coastal weather conditions.

He was a stroke ahead of the legendary long hitter Dismas Indiza who struck a phenomenal 4-under 66 during the final round to better the earlier scores of 75, 72 and 73 in the opening three rounds.

Chinhoi pocketed a lion’s share of the total prize money in the kitty (Kshs. 150,000).

Robson Chinhoi

Indiza took the joint second place, same as Greg Snow (72, 73, 73 and 68) as both pocketed K.shs 90,000 (Ug. Shs 3,000,000) each.

By the close of business on the third round, Indiza was 8 strokes off the mark (220) from the leader then, Simon Ngige (212).

Perhaps, a stunning round of golf during round 4 witnessed the legend score a remarkable 4-under 66 to equal the leg’s best score, registered by David Wakhu during round two.

Age-less Dismas Anyonyi Indiza was second in Nyali Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda’s duo of Deo Akope and Willy Deus Kitata finished joint 13th with 301, same as Kenyan Nelson Mudanyi.

Akope teed off the fourth round in the 16th position and struck 79, 73, 75 and 74 for a combined 301 gross score as Kitara returned 78, 72, 76 and 75.

The trio of Akope, Kitata and Mudanyi each earned Kshs 30,000 (Ug.shs 1,000,000) apiece.

Mudanyi had 72, 78, 73 and 78. The other Ugandan who traveled for the event Phillip Kasozi, sadly failed to make the cut.

Deo Akope with a powerful drive off the tee – box scored 79, 73, 75, 74 for a total of 301 strokes Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

2021 Nyali Golf Professionals Open (Final Leaderboard – 4 rounds):

1 – Robson Chinhoi (73,69, 71, 72 – 285)

T2 – Dismas Indiza (75, 72, 73, 66 – 286)

Greg Snow (72, 73, 73, 68 – 286)

4 – Simon Ngige (70, 70, 72, 77 – 289)

5 – David Wakhu (73, 66, 77, 78 – 294)

6 – Mathew Wahome (76, 73, 73, 73 – 295)

7 – Jastas Madoya (73, 73, 76, 74 – 296)

T8 – Erick Ooko (71, 77, 77, 72 – 297)

Michael Madahana (75, 73, 73, 76 – 297)

T10 – Mathew Omondi (77, 76, 75, 72 – 300)

Robinson Owiti (78, 72, 75, 75 – 300)

Aloys Nsabimana (78, 70, 76, 76 – 300)

T13 – Deo Akope (79, 73, 75, 74 – 301)

Willy Kitata (78, 72, 76, 75 – 301)

Nelson Mudanyi (72, 78, 73, 78 – 301)

T16 – Jacob Okello (80, 70, 77, 75 – 302)

Paul Chidale (76, 75, 75, 76 – 302)

T18 – Samuel Njoroge (78, 75, 77, 73 – 303)

Edwin Inana (80, 73, 76, 74 – 303)

Sullivan Muthugia (76, 73, 76, 78 – 303)

T21 – Anthony Juma (78, 71, 80, 77 – 306)

Kopan Timbe (75, 74, 79, 78 – 306)

23 – Hesbon Kutwa (78, 75, 79, 75 – 307)