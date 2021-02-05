The continuation of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League first round will witness the defending champions Vipers Sports Club play host to newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on Saturday, 6th February 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

This follows a break that was called for on 20th December 2020 as Uganda Cranes prepared for the CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon.

The Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani Bampaire is excited about the league return.

Bainamani has also expressed the readiness to have a successful resumption.

As he was hosted on NBS Television Breakfast meeting show by Marble Precious Twegumye Zake, Bainamani particularly hinted about the availability of the Television to show the matches to the fans at a time the closed door matches continue to be held because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bernard Bainamani with the UPL marketing and communications director Gordon Roy Mundeyi Credit: Joel Muyita

Flanked by Joseph Kigozi, the general manager Sanyuka Television, Bainamani also applauded all the stakeholders of the beautiful game in Uganda.

“We are happy that the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is back after the break. We are more than ready to have the games played and good enough, television is available to rely the proceedings live. Football club management is a challenge and therefore, I thank all stake holders that have helped in the development of football. It is our game, it is all about us.” Bainamani disclosed.

Kigozi called upon the tourism industry to wholesomely embrace the football sector like many countries have done to promote their respective tourism potentialities.

“We want to bring Ugandans together with a belonging to Football is a business that has the capacity to employ as many as 8000 people. Tourism industry should wholesomely embrace sports to boost the development of the country taking an example of Liberia which was marketed by former FIFA World footballer of the year, George Opong Weah” Joseph Kigozi, General manager Sanyuka Television.

The league will resume with two of the rescheduled games for reigning champions Vipers Sports Club.

This Saturday, Vipers SC host newcomers MYDA at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende before locking horns against rivals Express on Tuesday,9th February 2021 at the Betway Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa in Kampala.