CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly will face the Champions of Europe, Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. This is after the Egyptian outfit defeated Al-Duhail in the second round.

The Red Devils edged Qatari Champions Al-Duhail on Thursday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan thanks to a solitary goal from Hussein El-Shahat.

In a closely contested encounter, the decisive moment came at the half-hour mark with El Shahat’s low drive at the edge of the box finding the back of the net.

Congolese striker Walter Bwalya won possession from Al Duhail’s Bassam Hisham to teed up El Shahat and the latter did no mistake to score.

Eight minutes later, Bwalya thought he had doubled Al Ahly’s lead but his effort was ruled out after a review by the VAR.

The second half largely belonged to Al-Duhail in an effort to stage a comeback but Pitso Mosimane’s charges held on to secure the win.

The nine-time CAF Champions League winners will now face European champions Bayern Munich in the semifinals on Monday, 8th February 2021.

Al Ahly are seeking to become only the second African Club to reach the final after Congo’s TP Mazembe who achieved the feat in 2010 but lost to Inter Milan.