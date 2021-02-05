Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says it would be foolhardy to expect much against European Champions Bayern Munich and has urged his boys to go have fun.

The African champions face the Bundesliga giants on Monday in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup after eliminating Qatar’s Al Duhail.

“What should I predict against Bayern…We don’t have anything to lose against them,” said the South African tactician after win over Al Duhail.

“We will play for fun. “Who are we to play against Bayern Munich? They are a great team who beat Barcelona 8-2,” Pitso added.

In 2013, Bayern won the Club World Cup beating another African side, Raja Casablanca of Morocco 2-0 with Dante and Thiago scoring for the Bavarians.

Pitso is coaching at the stage for the second time after handling Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.