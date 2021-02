Paul Musamali has reportedly joined Uganda Premier League newcomers MYDA Football Club according to Sports Nation.

The left back joins MYDA after leaving Zambian side Buildcon that he had joined in 2018.

Musamali brings experience to MYDA’s backline having played for KCCA, SC Villa and Kenyan side Western Stima.

MYDA FC makes a long trip from Tororo to take on defending champions Vipers St Mary’s Stadium to face on Saturday.

MYDA has one point from their opening four games on the season.