Noah Mugerwa has signed a two year long employment contract at Buganda regional side, Masaka City Football Club in the third division.

The development was confirmed by the Masaka based entity on Friday, 5th February 2021.

Mugerwa is a CAF “C” licensed football coach and takes over the mantles at the helm of the club owned by Masaka City Member of Parliament Hon. Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba.

I am excited to work with Masaka City Football Club. My main objective is to help assemble a formidable team that will qualify for the FUFA Big League as the prime agenda still stands, to make it to the Uganda Premier League once again. Noah Mugerwa, Masaka City Football Club Head Coach

Noah Mugerwa

Mugerwa will work with James Zaake as the assistant and goalkeeping coach as well.

The team doctor is Bulhan Jjumba, a long serving physician at Masaka Local Council and Buddu teams.

The club has also strengthened structures with veteran football administrator Meddie Sserwadda as the treasurer, Robert Kaweesa will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and celebrated Maliida Bukenya among the keen advisors on the team on the technical wing.

Mugerwa replaces Ronald Lukungu who has been coach at the same club, working alongside Peter Siibo.

The Buluuli ssaza head coach also holds a level one coaching certificate and a Sports Science Diploma from Kyambogo University.

Noah Mugerwa with Bululi players during the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Mugerwa’s initial task at hand is to beef up the playing staff and assemble a competitive, committed as well as passionate crop of players.

Masaka City will bank on the experience of several Buddu Ssaza players as goalkeeper Nazir Kibuule Obbo, Steven Muwawu, Jibril Nsimbe, tried and tested defender Muhammed Yiga (formerly at Synergy and Express), Akram Yiga, Ashraf Magembe, Robert Ssentongo, Julius Magu Kazibwe among others.

For starters, Masaka City Football Club took over Mityana based Nkambi Coffee at the start of the 2019-20 season and they play in the Katonga group of the Buganda Regional League.

They host their home games at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in the heart of Masaka City.

The kick off date for the 2021-22 second division (FUFA Big League), third, fourth and fifth leagues is uncertain after the local football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) postponed the kick off to a future date.