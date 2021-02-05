Bayern Munich face African champions Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup on Monday February 8 in Qatar but they are not unknown quantity going by Manuel Neuer’s comments.

The Germany and Bayern Munich shot stopper who won the title in 2013 says they know about the African champions and expects a tough game.

But before that, Bayern take on Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday before flying out to Qatar.

“Right now we’re still focusing on the Bundesliga, but we’ll prepare ourselves for that in good time,” Neuer told Fifa.com.

“We already know Al Ahly. They’re the African Champions League winners, so it wouldn’t be an easy game at all. The same was true in 2013. It’s not very easy to play against sides you don’t know very well.”

In 2013, Neuer and Bayern beat another African side, Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the finals with Dante and Thiago scoring the goals.

Seven years on, only four key players remain at the club – Neuer, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng.