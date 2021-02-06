Offensive midfielder Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza recently returned home from Sweden after a 7 year spell.

Upon return, he has temporarily settled at Tororo based Uganda Premier League newcomers Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

Babyesiza has thus expressed the desire and urge to reignite his career with the objective of featuring at top club in Europe.

“I decided to return home and build-up once again. I am determined and focused to grow from scratches with the objective of working hard to attain a big club in Europe” Babyesiza discloses.

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza

Babyesiza’s last club in Sweden was Orebro Soder which had joined in 2019.

He had left the country in 2013 and featured for BK Forward (2014-2014), Orebro SK (2014-2016), Adolfsberg (2016-2018) and lately Orebro Soder.

The 23 year old midfielder is comfortable with either feet, with awesome positional sense, good usage of the ball, strong on ground and in air, as well as exceptional tackling abilities.

He is expected to make his Uganda Premier League debut against the league defending champions, Vipers Sports Club.

“I am more than ready to face Vipers. Every match to me is like a cup finale. I want to be best in the offensive midfield role” he adds.

MYDA visit Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, 6th February 2021 with the main agenda being the quest for maximum points in a bid to seek their first victory of the season.

The league newcomers have so far played four matches, drawing once and losing three times.

Nick-named Sidibe in the football circles, Babyesiza has a couple of role models as the current Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien and Ngolo Kante.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Solomon Babyesiza

Sidibe Parents: Ssalongo Solomon Babyesiza (Rest in Peace) & Faith Nalumansi

Date of Birth: 22nd February 1997

22 February 1997 Place of Birth: Hoima Municipality, Uganda

Height: 1.78 Metres

Weight: 79 Kg

Foot: Both

Position: Central Midfield

: Scored against Karslund Most challenging match: BK Forward’s 5-2 loss against Brommarpojkarna