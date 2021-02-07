Morocco could become the first nation in the Total Africa Nations Championship if they beat Mali on Sunday at theAhmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon.

The Atlas Lions won the trophy designed for players plying their trade in respective domestic leagues on home soil in 2018.

Against Mali, they face a team who lost the 2016 finals in Rwanda and will try to put their name among winners of the competition inaugurated in 2009.

Morocco coach Houcine Ammouta admits the target is to win the trophy again.

“We hope to win the trophy for the second time in a row. We are going to play our game, with a concentrated and determined start,” Ammouta told the press as quoted by Cafonline.

“It is true that we are favorites, because statistically we have the best numbers. For us, everything has been positive. Sunday, it will be necessary to create the same environment as in previous matches to repeat the feat and win the trophy.”

His counterpart Nouhoum Diane also says the idea is winning the competition after missing out on 2016 when they lost to DR Congo in Kigali.

“It is true that this Sunday we are going to play a second final of CHAN Total after that of 2016 but this time, we will enter with the firm idea of winning the trophy,” said Nouhoum Diane

“We have the possibility of doing something. We will play against Morocco, a great team, but psychologically we are ready. I think the matches are not the same. Morocco have some talented forwards and it’s up to us to stop them so they don’t score like they did in their previous matches.

Key Stat

Morocco have scored 13 goals in the tournament so far conceding three in the process while Mali are the team with the meanest defence conceding just one but have scored few; three goals only.