Masaza Cup 2020:

Final: Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Third place play off: Busiro Vs Bulemeezi (12 PM)

*Date: 6th March 2021

*Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende – Wakiso District

There is excitement in the sports fraternity, particularly in the football circle as the date and venue for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament final has been set.

The final will be played on 6th March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with a limited number of fans.

The announcement was made by the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, 9th February 2021.

“We are delighted that as Buganda Kingdom we announce the date (6th March 2021) for the final and third place play off matches at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. I thank the organizing team, all Masaza teams, sponsors, partners and all the media houses” Ssekabembe disclosed.

Ssekabembe was flanked by the chairperson of the organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo and other committee members, Ronald Kawadwa (Director of Majestic Brands), Kingdom officials and representatives of the sponsors – Airtel and Centenary Bank.

The development puts to bed the speculation of when and where the final between record winners Gomba and the 2016 champions Buddu would be played.

Coming to the final and third place play-off matches, 93 goals had been scored so far with Gomba’s sharp shooter Charles Bbaale the top scorer with 7 goals so far.

The Busiro duo of Arafat Usama and Gerald Ogwet have four goals so far.

There have been as many as 70 yellow cards and 4 red cards.

The tournament organizing committee chairman Ssejjengo expressed gratitude to the Buganda Kingdom, all sponsors, media and other partners who ensured that the group stage, quarter final and semi-final matches were a complete success at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a total of 540 people tested for the Cornavirus. 360 of these were team players and officials with the rest members of the organizing team and the media” Ssejjengo disclosed.

“Centenary Bank is happy that we have associated with the Masaza Cup football tournament since inception. We have moved a smooth journey since that time and only got challenges in this very edition. We continue to pledge support to the journey moved along and support for the tournament as well as other sports events” Immaculate Ngulume, chief manager, branding and communications Centenary Bank.

“Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, we have soldiered on to play the 2020 Airtel Masaza Cup tournament and we give the credit to all the push factors. We thank the players, organizing team, media and all the other partners. Besides making profits, we are obliged to support Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects where sports aligns. We are honoured to work with Buganda Kingdom to support sports projects. I thank FUFA for the cooperation, guidance and being trusted partners.” Remmy Kisakye, Airtel Uganda official disclosed.

The final was postponed from 23rd January 2021 to give the players a breather after a grueling period of one month.

Sponsors and partners:

A wide range of sponsors and partners joined hands to have a successful event. These included; Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, UNAIDS, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Ministry of Health under the Central Public Health Laboratory and the Nabagereka Development Foundation.

Bulemeezi are the defending champions.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: