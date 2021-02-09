- Uganda Premier League 2020-21
- Express 1-1 Vipers
Express and Vipers shared the spoils during a one-all draw of the re-scheduled game in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankuluku on Tuesday.
It was a story well told of two free-kicks, perfectly executed home in familiar fashion, within a space of three minutes.
First, the hosts took the lead through Godfrey Lwesibawa’s 56th-minute free-kick, about 35 yards away from the goal and Abdul- Karim Watambala levelled the matters for the visitors three minutes later.
Before the goals, it was an encounter of flowing football, often intercepted by strong physical challenges and flying tackles from either wing.
The opening ten minutes produced no serious action apart from a late challenge by Express left-back Sadiq Ssekyembe onto Vipers’ wide-man Paul Mucureezi.
FIFA Referee William Oloya consequently cautioned the left-back in the 10th minute.
Express posed the first threat in the 25th minute when winger Lwesibwa had an explicit cut back on the right.
The effort was tapped straight to goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora by Eric Kambale.
Five minutes later, former Express captain, Disan Galiwango got cautioned for a late challenge on Lwesibawa.
Three minutes later, Vipers’ right-back Paul Willa was booked as well after a malicious tackle on Daniel Shabene.
Lwesibawa shot over from close range in the 39th minute as the Red Eagles pushed forward for the opening goal.
Express remained the team on a mission possible when a long throw-in from Lwesibawa was defended well by Vipers’ defender Livingstone Mulondo as the opening stanza ended stainless with no goal to show per side.
Three minutes unto restart, Express right back and captain, Enock Walusimbi found himself in a rather unusual position, inside the goal area but he shot narrowly wide.
Five minutes into the second half, Express made the first change of the game.
Gangly forward Frank Kalanda was taken out for George Senkaaba who played at newly promoted side Kitara last season.
The home side took the lead through Lwesibwa’s free-kick that flew over into the goal net after a slight deflection off the Vipers’ defensive wall and past the Burundian goalkeeper Mutombora.
Almost immediately after the goal, Vipers introduced Allan Kayiwa for Paul Mucureezi.
As Express was still celebrating the goal, Vipers got a free-kick, 30 yards away from the Express goal three minutes later.
The well-drilled Watambala’s free-kick had a slight deflection past the defensive wall and the goalkeeper Muwanga for the equalizer.
In the 68th minute, the Express technical team called for their second change of the game. Midfielder Mahad Yaya paved way for January 2021 signing Muzamiru Mutyaba.
Vipers made a double change. David Bagoole and Lawrence Tezikya replaced Sentamu and Congolese Manzoki.
Vipers had a free-kick by Watambala on the edge of the penalty area blocked by the defensive wall in the 69th minute.
On the break, Lwesibawa raced almost 80 meters with the ball but his shot as he entered the penalty area flew wide of goal.
With 18 minutes to play, Express rested Lwesibawa for central midfielder Abel Eturude.
Vipers called for the final change in the game when striker Denis Mwemezi was introduced for Ibrahim Orit.
The last piece of action was a curled in free-kick by Mutyaba headed out by Juuko.
This was the second of the re-scheduled game for Vipers, the first being their 7-0 win against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) last Saturday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
Vipers is now second on 11 points behind leaders Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).
The Venoms have won three matches and drawn twice, the second draw being the one all draw away to Wakiso Giants.
Express is 6th on the 16 team log with 2 wins and 3 draws for a total of 9 points.