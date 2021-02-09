Uganda Premier League 2020-21

Express 1-1 Vipers

Express and Vipers shared the spoils during a one-all draw of the re-scheduled game in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankuluku on Tuesday.

It was a story well told of two free-kicks, perfectly executed home in familiar fashion, within a space of three minutes.

First, the hosts took the lead through Godfrey Lwesibawa’s 56th-minute free-kick, about 35 yards away from the goal and Abdul- Karim Watambala levelled the matters for the visitors three minutes later.

Karim Watambala Credit: John Batanudde

Before the goals, it was an encounter of flowing football, often intercepted by strong physical challenges and flying tackles from either wing.

The opening ten minutes produced no serious action apart from a late challenge by Express left-back Sadiq Ssekyembe onto Vipers’ wide-man Paul Mucureezi.

FIFA Referee William Oloya consequently cautioned the left-back in the 10th minute.

Express posed the first threat in the 25th minute when winger Lwesibwa had an explicit cut back on the right.

The effort was tapped straight to goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora by Eric Kambale.

Five minutes later, former Express captain, Disan Galiwango got cautioned for a late challenge on Lwesibawa.

Three minutes later, Vipers’ right-back Paul Willa was booked as well after a malicious tackle on Daniel Shabene.

Daniel Shabena challenges Yunus Sentamu Credit: John Batanudde

Lwesibawa shot over from close range in the 39th minute as the Red Eagles pushed forward for the opening goal.

Express remained the team on a mission possible when a long throw-in from Lwesibawa was defended well by Vipers’ defender Livingstone Mulondo as the opening stanza ended stainless with no goal to show per side.

Three minutes unto restart, Express right back and captain, Enock Walusimbi found himself in a rather unusual position, inside the goal area but he shot narrowly wide.

Five minutes into the second half, Express made the first change of the game.

Gangly forward Frank Kalanda was taken out for George Senkaaba who played at newly promoted side Kitara last season.

Godfrey Lwesibawa and Enoch Walusimbi Credit: John Batanudde

The home side took the lead through Lwesibwa’s free-kick that flew over into the goal net after a slight deflection off the Vipers’ defensive wall and past the Burundian goalkeeper Mutombora.

Almost immediately after the goal, Vipers introduced Allan Kayiwa for Paul Mucureezi.

As Express was still celebrating the goal, Vipers got a free-kick, 30 yards away from the Express goal three minutes later.

The well-drilled Watambala’s free-kick had a slight deflection past the defensive wall and the goalkeeper Muwanga for the equalizer.