Express FC take on Vipers SC on Tuesday afternoon at Wankulukuku with expectations high for either side. The two teams are yet to lose a game in the league this season and face off in what is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter.

For Express FC, this is their first game this year as the league resumes following a six-week layoff that catered for the just concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Vipers SC on the other hand had a field day on Saturday, obliterating new comers MYDA FC 7-0 to climb up to third on the log and could go top if they win today.

Joel Muyita in this article looks at the five key battles that could decide this game.

5. Livingstone Mulondo vs Frank Kalanda

Mulondo recently returned to action after recovering from an injury that saw him miss the whole of last season. And Vipers SC coach has clearly indicated that the former Busoga United FC defender will partner skipper Halid Lwaliwa at the heart of defence this season.

Livingstone Mulondo during warm up. Credit: Vipers SC Media

Against Express FC, Mulondo who in this case is the man marker will be expected to confront towering striker Frank Kalanda.

Frank Kalanda Credit: Express FC Media

Kalanda usually gives the Red Eagles presence upfront given his physique and ability to hold onto the ball as the teammates close in to offer support.

He has so far scored twice this season (against Onduparaka FC and Soltilo Bright Stars FC).

The biggest battle between these two will be on the aerial balls since Express FC thrives a lot on crosses especially from Godfrey Lwesibawa.

4. Ceasar Manzoki vs Murushid Juuko

Congolese forward Ceasar Manzoki performed well on his league debut for the Venoms over the weekend, scoring one and providing two assists (both to Paul Mucureezi).

His display could have won him a slot into the starting team on Vipers trip to Wankulukuku today ahead of Muhammad Shaban who didn’t play on Saturday and the former is expected to lead the line for the Venoms.

Caesar Manzoki in action for Vipers vs Myda. Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Given his height and aerial prowess, Murushid Juuko will be tasked to tame, deny operating space and go into aerial duels with him as captain Enock Walusimbi does the sweeper’s role.

Defender Murushid Juuko in action for Uganda Cranes at AFCON (2019)

3. Godfrey Lwesibawa vs Disan Galiwango

Galiwango returns to Wankulukuku to face his former team for the first time since leaving at the end of last season in a controversial move.

The left-back cum winger captained the Red Eagles for the last two seasons and formed the fierce trio with Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo.

Disan Galiwango Credit: John Batanudde

His contribution especially going forward was remarkable last season with 7 goals and as many assists to his name. He also won the most number of man of the Match accolades (six).

Galiwango will start at left-back for Vipers SC and his opponent for the day is likely to be Godfrey Lwesibawa whose main attribute is crossing.

Godfrey Lwesibawa Credit: Express FC

Therefore, whereas Galiwango adds flesh to the bone in Vipers SC attack, he will have to do his primary role as a defender to try and pocket Lwesibawa.

2. Yunus Ssentamu vs Dennis Mubuya

Express FC coach Wasswa Bossa has since the start of the season deployed Mubuya as the right back. The defender will have the task of putting out Yunus Ssentamu who according to Vipers game plan operates on the left wing of the front three.

Vipers SC’s Paul Mucurezi and Yunus Sentamu. Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Ssentamu has the ability to play through the middle or drop off the wing and Mubuya will have to be extra alert especially when the forward makes runs into the area.

Despite being out of action for close to two years, Ssentamu looked perfect against MYDA FC scoring twice in the process.

1 Mahad Kakooza vs David Bagoole

Mahad Yaya Kakooza is expected to come back into Express starting lineup after recovering from injury.

In his absence, Abel Eturude has been playing as the anchorman but that could change in today’s game with the midfielder moved in a more advance role.

Mahad Kakooza and Wasswa Bbosa Credit: John Batanudde

David Bagoole being unveiled officially (Credit: Vipers Media)

If Kakooza starts, the main role besides offering cover to the backline will be to deny Bagoole operating space.