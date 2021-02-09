Masaza Cup 2020:

Final: Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Third place play off: Busiro Vs Bulemeezi (12 PM)

*Date: Saturday, 6th March 2021

*Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende – Wakiso District (Busiro County)

The long awaited final between Gomba and Buddu in the Masaza Cup 2020 competition will be played on Saturday, 6th March 2021 at the magnificent St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Busiro county, Wakiso District.

The development was released publicly by the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu during a specially organized press conference at Bulange Gardens, Mengo in Kampala on Tuesday, 9th February 2021.

This followed confirmation by the King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who according to the cultural customs pleases to visit any place and attends a give function.

“The Kabaka is pleased to attend the final of the Masaza Cup 2020 between Gomba and Buddu at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District on Saturday, 6th March 2021 at 3 PM. On the same day, we shall have the third place play off between Busiro and Bulemeezi starting at 12 PM” Owek. Ssekabembe confirmed.

The final was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday, 23rd January 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru play ground but was pushed ahead to allow decent preparations for a befitting wrap of the tournament that attracts the 18 counties of Buganda Kingdom.

Moses Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu address the media at Bulange Mengo

According to Minister Ssekabembe, the final was pushed ahead to grant a breather to the team players who had fatigued bodies after a congested fixture that witnessed action from the 12th December 2020 to 20th January 2021 when the two semi-final matches were planned.

“After getting advise from the Masaza Cup organizing committee, we came up with a decision to extend the final further to give the players a breath and recover their bodies for an exciting and worthy final that could give the event a great climax” Owek. Ssekabembe explained.

The diligent minister explained that they are still in close contact and negotiations with the football governing body in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) alongside the ministry of health for advise on how many fans will be allowed to watch live the final at the stadium and the mechanism that will be used to access as well as social distance in regards to the mitigation of the deadly Coronavirus.

Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu

“We are still in negotiations with FUFA and the Ministry of Health on the number of fans that will be allowed inside the St Mary’s Stadium and how they will be controlled. In the near future, we shall let the public know. Even if it is not successful, we shall urge the fans to remain home and watch the game live on television like it was at Njeru” Owek. Ssekabembe added.

Gomba, four time record winners of the tournament will face off against Buddu, champions of the tournament in 2016 in a repeat of the 2016 final and the 2020 group stage match in the Muganzirwazza contest.

Buddu won 5-4 during the 2016 final whilst the 2020 group stage match ended one goal apiece.

As expected, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the final match.

Meanwhile, the third place play off match between Busiro and the defending champions Bulemeezi shall kick off at 12 PM, at the same venue on the same day of the final.

Gomba eliminated Busiro 5-4 in post match penalties after ejecting Bugerere 2-1 in the quarter finals.

Buddu, on the other hand got rid of Mawokota 2-0 in the quarter finals and 1-0 against Bulemeezi in the semi-finals.

Gomba had led the Muganzirwazza group with 7 points, with a good goal difference over Buddu who had the same number of points.

The championship has been played since 2004 and does not permit super league, FUFA Big League as well as national team (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) players.