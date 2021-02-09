Edward Kaziba believes SC Villa’s new additions in the January transfer window bring a lot to the club ahead of the official resumption of the league.

The Jogoos added former U-20 international Sadam Masereka and former KCCA and Soana forward Francis Olaki to their squad and they have already impressed the SC Villa gaffer.

“We added two players in Olaki and Masereka and they have so far done well in training,” Kaziba is quoted by Football 256.

“I am impressed by the two and I expect them to bring in a lot more to our team most in as far as creating and scoring goals is concerned and I believe they can do it.”

Masereka is still inexperienced but with a lot of potential while Olaki is a seasoned campaigner who has scored goals wherever he has played.

The young brother to legendary SC Villa striker Emmanuel Okwi has also featured for Uganda Cranes and was part of the squad in South Africa for Chan 2016.