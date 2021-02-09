Football tactician Sadiq Sempigi has made a surprise return to Mbarara City FC, a Uganda Premier League entity based in Mbarara City.

Sempigi, a CAF “B” licensed coach has thrown in the towel after complaining of accumulated arrears at the club owned by the newly elected Mbarara City South Member of Parliament Hon. Mwine Mpaka.

“Yes. I have returned to Mbarara City Football Club following a string of successful meetings with the director that yielded fruitful deliberations. The grey areas I had cited when I complained have since been worked upon and I am glad to be back for service,” Sempigi disclosed.

Sadick Sempigi undergoing the COVID-19 Test

After missing the first five games of the season, management of the club was propelled to engaged him for return after their head coach Brian Ssenyondo will again miss service at the club since he is with the Uganda U-17 national team, the Cubs.

Ssenyondo was away for a period of one month as Uganda Cubs was camped at the Kabojja based IUIU girls’ campus as well as at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru before the team travelled for the AFCON 2021 U-17 qualifiers.

During Ssenyondo’s absence, the team was left in the hands of Muhammed Kisekka on an interim basis.

Kisekka has since been dropped from the team as his tenure will not be extended.

Mbarara City has not won any game in five matches following two draws and three losses. The Ankole Lions’ only two points were fetched during the 2 all draw with URA at the Kakyeka Stadium as well as the 3 all draw with newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo.

Mbarara City takes on Wakiso Giants at the Kakyeka Stadium this Friday, 12th February 2021 on matchday six of the Uganda Premier League.

Like Wakiso Giants, Mbarara City is also win-less in the first five matches.