It has taken four years for Express FC without victory against Vipers SC in the league. The last time the Red Eagles edged their rivals was on 23rd September 2016.

Derrick Tekkwo scored the lone goal at Nakivubo Stadium to guide Express FC to victory.

Joel Muyita in this article recounts the memories of Express FC last win against Vipers SC.

Vipers SC under Abdallah Mubiru had had a good start to the 2016/17 and came into the game against Express FC unbeaten, just like it is the case today.

Express FC on the hand then under the stewardship of Alex Gitta had lost to BUL FC in their previous fixture and the next two games pitted them against Vipers SC and KCCA FC.

The Red Eagles would come into the clash seemingly depleted with Mike Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde and John Ssemazi all ruled out.

The trio was on loan from Vipérs SC and thus couldn’t play against their parent club.

Come to the game proper, the Venoms started like a house on fire with Erisa Ssekisambu, Brian Kakaire all getting close to opening the scores.

However, when Express FC withered through a sloppy start and grew in confidence as the gsme progressed, they became unstoppable.

Saddam Ibrahim Juma who was the man of the match on the day took control of proceedings and orchestrated all the damage against his former team.

The decisive moment of the gsme arrived at the 38 minute mark when Juma made a sole run int Vipers box with Herman Wasswa and Tekkwo opening up to offer options.

With Vipers backline open apart, Juma chose to lay up Tekkwo who did no mistake to slot past Ismael Watenga in goal.

Wasswa could have doubled the leàd for Express FC but his effort ricocheted off the upright. Juma and Noah Ssemakula too had chances.

Vipers made several efforts in the second half to St least salvage a point but Express defended resiliently to take all three points.

How the teams lined up

Vipers SC

Ismael Watenga, Nicholas Wadada, Dan Bilikwalira, Shafik Bakaki, Halid Lwaliwa, Deus Bukenya, Pius Wangi, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Erisa Ssekisambu, Brian Kakaire, Joseph Ssemujju

Express FC

Ivan Mutumba, Musa Mukasa, Ismael Kazibwe, Bob Kasozi, Farouk Matovu, Stephen Luswata, Derrick Tekkwo, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Herman Wasswa, Noah Ssemakula, Simon Sserunkuma