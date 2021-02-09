Following the signing of Yunus Sentamu and Lawrence Tezikya, a mere look at the Vipers SC attacking options is enough to make opponents hearts race.

The Venoms were already a team with quality talent up front but now with their new signings, their attack has become even stronger.

Mwemezi, Mucurezi, Sserunkuma and Shaban are all options in attack for Vipers SC Credit: Kawowo Sports/John Batanudde

Against MYDA on Saturday, Fred Kajoba had an option of leaving seasoned goal scorers Muhammad Shaban and Daniel ‘Mzee’ Sserunkuma out of the match day squad that had Milton Karisa out injured.

They went on to hammer the new league entrants 7-0 with goals from Sentamu (2), Paul Mucureezi (2), Ceaser Mazonki, Disan Galiwango and Ibrahim Orit.

It’s almost unreal. It’s like the reigning League champions should be banned from choosing certain players on match-day, because their options up front is just insurmountable in comparison to the rest and it wouldn’t be fair.

Here are the attacking options now at Vipers:

Yunus Sentamu (12) and Paul Mucureezi Credit: John Batanudde

Yunus Sentamu, Muhammad Shaban, Daniel Sserunkuma, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi, Abraham Ndugwa, Allan Kayiwa, Ceaser Mazonki, Denis Mwemezi and Lawrence Tezikya.

Add the above to youngsters Najib Yiga, Karim Watambala, Richard Basangwa and it’s already a scary attack.

Vipers have scored 15 goals in four games so far, the most in the league at the moment and depending on who Kajoba and his technical staff choses, many defences will struggle to halt them.

Najib Yiga Credit: FUFA

What the addition of Sentamu means for youngsters Yiga, Basangwa and Tezikya, we don’t know. And Kajoba may face some criticism for not giving his young-guns a shot at the first team but whoever he picks on any match day must be able to deliver.

The open minded tactician has already warned that his players only earn starting places based on what they offer in training and this only brings competition and effectiveness for the benefit of the team.

The biggest equation will be how to keep all these options happy and fighting for the team.