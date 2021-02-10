Uganda Cricket Association has summoned a training squad of 28 players to start preparations ahead of a busy 2021 international season.

ICC Africa rescheduled the World Cup Qualifiers to September (from October), leaving just about 7 months for the team to get properly prepared.

The squad of 28 will train in two groups, with the ladies based in Soroti training under Ivan Kakande in Soroti while the Jinja and Kampala based ladies will train in Kampala with Davis Turinawe. Kakande and Turinawe will handle the team in the interim as the search for a permanent coach continues.

Immaculate Nakisuyi Credit: John Batanudde

The ladies will compete against nine other nations in Botswana as they look to make their second appearance at the World Cup Global Qualifiers in 2022. The competition for Uganda should come from usual suspects Zimbabwe and Namibia with only one team assured of advancing to the Global Qualifiers from Africa.

The squad has a mixture of both youth and experience with a number of ladies who were part of the championship-winning side in 2017 on the training squad. Captain Kevin Awino, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Consy Aweko, Rita Musamali, Franklyn Najjumba, Rachel Ntono were all part of the team in 2017.

There is an intended Tour of Namibia as a build up to the main event in September in Botswana.

Irene Alumo Credit: John Batanudde

The Squad

Jinja/Kampala Group: Janet Mbabazi, Racheal Ntono, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino, Leona Babirye, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Consy Aweko, Maria Nyende, Stephanie Nampiina, Naomi Kayondo, Eunice Kobusingye, Teddy Ayella, Sarah Walaza, Damalie Busingye, Franklyn Najjumba, Shakira Sadick, Patricia Malemikia

Soroti Group: Evelyn Anyipo, Esther Ilukor, Proscovia Alako, Racheal Achan, Sarah Akiteng, Mary Akello, Christine Anayo, Irene Alumo, Phiona Kulume, Mildred Anyigo, Gloria Obukor