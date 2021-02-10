Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa believes his team should have come out of the game against Vipers SC victorious given the scoring opportunities created especially in the first half.

The two sides settled for a one-all draw at Wankulukuku with Godfrey Lwesibawa scoring for the Red Eagles off a deflected freekick before Karim Watambala levelled matters almost in a similar fashion.

Bbosa said after the game that his charges had chances to kill off the game as early as the first half but they failed to show effectiveness.

“I think we had the chances good enough to help us win especially in the first half but we didn’t put them to use. Our target was to win this game but we shall take the point and try to improve in areas where we didn’t perform well,” he said.

Daniel Shabena challenges Yunus Sentamu Credit: John Batanudde

The best chances for Express FC in the first stanza fell to Eric Kambale, first with his attempt at goal in the 4th minute headed away by Livingstone Mulondo.

The forward nearly opened the scores in the 23rd minute when Godfrey Lwesibawa’s cutback found him unmarked inside the area but Vipers goalkeeper Fabien Mutmbora was well stationed to deny him.

Ibrahim Orit tries to go past Express captain Enock Walusimbi Credit: John Batanudde

Express FC next game on the card will see them make a short trip to Ndejje to face URA FC who equally are unbeaten this season.

Bbosa says he will try to address the challenges, especially in the attacking department before Sunday’s clash with URA FC.

“We shall go back and try to look at areas where we didn’t do well against Vipers SC mostly in the final third. We need to be effective in front of goal.”

The stalemate against Vipers SC left Express FC in the 6th position on 9 points in 5 games.