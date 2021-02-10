World Cross Country Championships golden boy, Joshua Cheptegei has a better opportunity cost to undertake.

Cheptegei will miss participation in the National Cross Country Championships due this weekend (February 13) at the Eastern Tororo Town.

The World Champion will be in Monaco that day to make another attempt at breaking the 5km World Record he set at the Monaco Herculis Run last year.

He is however due to compete on Sunday February 14, 2021 at the 11th edition of the Monaco Run, which promises to be full of promise for the Ugandan star.

Joshua Cheptegei Credit: World Athletics

“We shall dearly miss Joshua Cheptegei because he is traveling to France on Wednesday, 10th February 2021 as he is expected to take part in the run in the 2021 edition of the Monaco run” Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation mouth piece disclosed.

Cheptegei marked the history of the Monaco Principality by breaking the world record for the 5km road race with a time of 12:51 on February 16, 2020.

Running alone from the start, the 23-year-old Ugandan smashed through the event’s 13-minute barrier, clipping a massive 27 seconds from the previous record of 13:18 set by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto en route to his 10km world record in Valencia on January 12.

Cheptegei’s two year absence from the national cross country scene in Tororo now provides a field day for other elite runners and new comers to showcase their performance towards the national team selection for the 2021 Africa Cross Country Championships.

The national cross country championship will take center stage on Saturday, 13th February 2021 at the Tororo Golf Course.

At least 200 athletes will be expected in Tororo this weekend.