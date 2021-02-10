Fred Kajoba said he takes a point off Express FC with open hands following Vipers 1-1 draw with the Red Eagles at Wankulukuku.

The champions went down to a deflected attempt from Godfrey Lwesibawa free kick but restored parity immediately from Karim Watambala strike in similar fashion.

“I am happy with a point,” said Kajoba. “It’s always tough to play against Wasswa Bbosa’s teams especially away from home,” he added.

On Saturday, Vipers walloped MYDA 7-0 at Kitende and the Vipers coach feels the period between the two fixtures wasn’t enough for his team to recover.

“I don’t understand why the fixture was made like this. It’s unfair on us playing on Saturday and then Tuesday.”

Vipers’ next game comes on Saturday when they host table leaders UPDF at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.