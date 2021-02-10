Practice Match:

Gaddafi 0-2 Kyetume

Uganda Premier League (Friday, 12th February 2021): Police Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

Kyetume Football Club warmed for the upcoming Uganda Premier League duel against Police with a convincing 2-0 win over FUFA Big League entity Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Left back Richard Matovu and Moses Ali Feni scored the goals for Kyetume, a side popularly referred to as “The Slaughters”.

Matovu gave Kyetume the lead before the second goal arrived from midfielder Feni.

This was the fourth build up game for Kyetume in the break which the UPL clubs used to rest as the Uganda Cranes was taking part in the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Cameroon, West Africa.

Kyetume has previously played to a 3 all draw with Wakiso Giants, lost 1-0 to Maroons and also shared the spoils 2 all with Buganda Regional side, Free Stars from Mukono.

James Ssemambo, Ezra Kaye Kizito and Ezra Bidda scored or Kyetume against Wakiso Giants.

The essence of this build up was emphasized by assistant coach Baker Kasule who is expected to take over the technical bench roles at a time head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is away on a compassionate leave following the death of the mother.

“We have been engaged in build-up matches meant to keep the players in shape with match fitness and formations as we plan for the upcoming games” Kasule disclosed.

Kyetume will visit Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo this Friday,12th February 2021.

Coming to match day seven of the Uganda Premier League, Police is 4th with 10 points and Kyetume is 7th on 9 points.

Meanwhile, Gaddafi has utilized this period to prepare for the second division league with a series of friendly matches against Vipers (1-1, 0-0) as well as Express (0-0).

Other friendly matches: