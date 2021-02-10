Practice Match: Nsambwe United 1-15 Gomba Lions

Thursday, 11 th February 2021: Kanoni Vs Gomba Lions – Kanoni Playground (4 PM)

Sunday, 14th February 2021: Gomba Lions Vs Entebbe Select – Kabulasoke PTC Playgrounds (4 PM)

Gomba Lions clobbered Nsambwe United 15-1 in a completely one-sided encounter during a practice match at the Nsambwe Church of Uganda playground on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

On-form striker Charles Bbaale led the assault with 11 goals as an individual.

Other scorers on the red-letter evening for Gomba Lions included Jackson Ssemugabi, Junior Juma Lutakome, Reuben Ssekitoleko, and left winger Collins Sseruwu.

The build-up is one of the matches laid out by the management of the record Masaza Cup winners prior to the final game of the 2020 championship against Buddu on Saturday, 6th March 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Earlier on, Gomba Lions had also defeated Uganda Premier League giants Sports Club Villa 1-0 at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground.

Jackson Ssemugabi scored the lone goal for Gomba against SC Villa.

On Monday, 8th February 2021, Gomba Lions overcame Kifampa 2-1 in a close contest.

Head of technical at Gomba Lions Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza is impressed by the character of the players in the approach of these build-up matches.

“I am delighted of the character and approach exhibited by the players as we continue with the preparations for the final. There are still issues to do with fitness and partnerships. Between now and the final, we shall polish upon the grey areas,” Ssekabuuza disclosed.

Meanwhile, Gomba Lions will take on Kanoni Select on Valentines’ Day (Sunday, 14th February 2021) at Kabulasoke PTC Playground.

The match will be graced by musician Gravity Omutujju and the queen dancers.

