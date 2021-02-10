Uganda Cranes midfielder Saidi Kyeyune left the country for the murky semi-professional waters in Sudan on the afternoon of Tuesday, 9th February 2021.

He left Entebbe International Airport clad in a white collar shirt and black jeans with greyish sneakers.

“I am happy to leave the country for work. This has been my dream for a long time. I believe with hard work, I will succeed and get more playing time for club and country” Kyeyune disclosed.

Kyeyune is a newly signed player at Sudan’s giants El Merriekh Sports Club after penning a year long employment contract.

Saidi Kyeyune with his luggage at Entebbe International Airport before checking out

El Merriekh came to an agreement with Kyeyune and his parent club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he has spent more than 6 seasons.

The Sudanese club reportedly forked $ 70,000 to secure the services of the midfielder who can be deployed both in defensive and offensive roles.

Kyeyune had a great moment at the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Cameroon with the Uganda Cranes team, scoring two stunning long range shots against Togo and Morocco.

Despite the fact that Uganda Cranes did not perform well as expected, Kyeyune and a couple of other individual players stood out to be recognized.

He was also recently recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency as the most outstanding footballer in January 2021, earning cash and a beautiful plaque designed by Jude Colour Solutions.

Saidi Kyeyune poses at Entebbe International Airport VIP section

For a long time, Kyeyune has been a loyal servant for URA Football Club and has served the club with diligence over the years with fine dribbles, explicit passes over all ranges, stunning shots on target and leadership exploits as an experienced player at the tax collectors’ club.

In 2015, Kyeyune traveled to South Africa for a trial stint with former club-mate Yassar Mugerwa at Orlando Pirates.

After a fortnight, Mugerwa was retained as Kyeyune returned home.

The El Merriekh move is a giant step taken as an individual owing to the fact that he will be playing in the group stages of the CAF Champions League, a great platform to showcase his full potentiality and market himself further.

Other Ugandan who have played at El Merriekh include Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba and lately goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola.

With Mutyaba now retired, Magoola has since shifted base to rivals El Hilial Omdurman Sports Club.