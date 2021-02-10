Wasswa Bbosa was left fuming after his side conceded an equaliser from what he described as a ‘non-existent’ free kick in the 1-1 draw with Vipers SC.

In a closely contested game played at Wankulukuku on Tuesday, Express took a lead in the 57th minute from a deflected Godfrey Lwesibawa free kick before conceding a minute later from a similar situation from AbdulKarim Watambala effort.

Yunus Sentamu appeared to be fouled leading to the award of a free kick from which Vipers equalised but Bbosa disagrees.

“Every time I play against Vipers, I concede from a free kick that is non-existent and it happened again today,” Bbosa told a post-match press conference.

“The player dived and the ref gave a foul instead and we conceded. I don’t blame my players but the match officials.

“And surprisingly, it’s the same pair of officials that always handle those games. I conceded from similar situations against Vipers while at Villa and Tororo United.”

Express created the better of chances especially in the first half but failed to beat Vipers for the seventh time in a row and remain sixth on the 16-team log with 9 points in five games.

Their next game is a tough one away to URA on Saturday at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje.