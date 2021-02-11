Cricket Cranes head coach Lawrence Mahatlane believes all the hard work has to be done at the training ground.

Over the past month, the South African coach has been preparing the team for a busy 2021 international season with nonresidential training at Lugogo.

During that period, the team has been engaged in a number of trial matches both 50 Over and T20. Based on the performance during the games, a squad of 26 players has been named for a ten-day residential camp in Entebbe.

Brian Masaba, the captain of the team, explains the purpose of the camp.

As a team, we felt it was necessary to get the guys together somewhere away from Kampala, somewhere where we could be isolated so that we could focus a bit on things like team culture and where we feel we can take this team going forward. Brian Masaba, Cricket Cranes Captain

Work commitments have kept Shazad Kamal and Roger Mukasa out of the camp. Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel wont be part of the camp but Mahatlane is happy with the training squad as is.

“It’s about finding a way, the mission, and vision, and what we are about. Understanding who we play for and why we play the game.

“I’m very happy with the twenty six, it is a very good balance,” said Mahatlane.

The training camp will run from Monday, February 15.

The Training Squad