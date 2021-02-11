KCCA FC will seek to keep within touching distance of the the leading teams on the log ahead of their visit to Jinja City.

The Lugogo based side are 5th on the League table after 5 games, 3 behind leaders UPDF FC. URA FC and Vipers SC have 11 points apiece while Police FC who occupy 4th spot have 10 points.

KCCA FC lost their last two games before the break in December last year and Mike Mutebi will be looking to return to winning ways at BUL FC in Bugembe on Friday. They lost by 2-1 to both SC Villa and URA FC.

Ahead of the clash against BUL FC, Mutebi believes the break has enabled him to put certain things right and hopes for a reaction from his charges.

” We have managed to organise ourselves and put some few things in place.The break has helped us with some of our new players to gel with the rest of the team and also some who have been injured have recovered,” he stated before adding, “the squad is well prepared and raring to go.”

“We lost the last two games before the break and therefore, we can’t afford to lose more. We must go there with the right attitude and be able to react because this is going to a very competitive season.”

Mutebi is aware about the threat that BUL FC poses especially at home, having lost there last season and has warned the players to treat the game with full commitment.

“They are s tough opponent, especially at their home. We lost to them last season and therefore the players shouldn’t take this as a light fixture but we shall go there to play well and win.”

Besides the six players that are away on duty with the Uganda U20 National Team in Mauritania, there are those that will miss the game through injuries.

Those on the Uganda Hippos Squad include Steven Sserwadda, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Sam Ssenyonjo, Joseph Kafumbe and Andrew Kawooya.

Sadat Anaku, Gift Ali, John Revita, Dominic Stella and Julius Poloto are sidelined with injuries.

Key Statistics

Head to Head (League)

Game Played -17

Wins for KCCA FC -9

Wins for BUL FC -3

Draws- 5

Goals for KCCA FC -24

Goals for BUL FC- 14

There has been only two goalless draws in games between KCCA FC and BUL FC. (Both coming in Jinja in 2012/13 and 2014/15 seasons).

BUL FC has only managed to keep 5 clean sheets in the 17 meetings with KCCA FC.