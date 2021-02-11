Muzamir Mutyaba made his Express Football Club debut on Tuesday as the side played to a one-all draw with Vipers at Wankulukuku.

The attacking midfielder who joined the side in January came off the bench to replace Mahad Kakooza with just under 25 minutes to play.

There were a few sparks of brilliance in the middle of the park from the former Maroons, SCVU, and KCCA man.

“I am happy I made my debut,” Mutyaba told the club website. “I felt I had a good show. Vipers is a decent side but as a team, we were better on the day.”

Like his coach Wasswa Bbosa had alluded to it earlier, Mutyaba believes the team created chance but couldn’t convert which is an area of focus in training.

“We’re now working on converting as many chances in training because that’s what we lacked. “Individually, I hope to perform better going forward because I believe we can still win silverware this season.”

The Red Eagles return to action on Sunday, February 14 with a short trip to Ndejje to take on URA.