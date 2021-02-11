Early this week, Sadiq Sempigi was involved in successful negotiations with the first management of Mbarara City Football Club.

This culminated into the his return to the club christened as the Ankole Lions.

Sempigi had thrown in the towel after complaining of accumulated arrears for a lengthy period of time.

The CAF “B” licenced coach has since settled the dust and resumed work with the club that hosts their home matches at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

After successful meetings with the director of Mbarara City Football Club, I decided to return to work. The grey areas I had complained about that led to my departure have since been sorted. I am delighted to be back for service Sadiq Sempigi, Mbarara City Assistant Coach

Sadiq Sempigi issues instructions to the Mbarara City players during a training session at Kakyeka Stadium

For the better part of the first five games, Mbarara City missed their head coach Brian Ssenyondo who was with the Uganda U-17 national team, the Cubs for a period of one month as Uganda Cubs was camped at the Kabojja based IUIU girls’ campus as well as at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru.

The team later travelled for the AFCON 2021 U-17 qualifiers in Rwanda and won the championship.

In Ssenyondo’s absence, the team was left in the hands of Muhammed Kisekka.

In Kisekka’s reign, Mbarara City did not win any game in five matches following two draws and three losses.

Sadiq Sempigi (extreme right) talks to the Mbarara City players after a training session

The Ankole Lions’ only two points were fetched during the 2 all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Kakyeka Stadium as well as the 3 all draw with newly-promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo.

Mbarara City takes on Wakiso Giants at the Kakyeka Stadium this Friday, 12th February 2021 on matchday six of the Uganda Premier League.

Like Wakiso Giants, Mbarara City is also win-less in the first five matches.

For starters, Mbarara City FC is owned 100 percent by the newly elected Mbarara City South Member of Parliament Hon. Mwine Mpaka.