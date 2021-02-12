Bul 2-1 KCCA

KCCA’s woeful start to the campaign continued with another 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bul at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.

Musa Esenu and Robert Mukongotya scored for the hosts before Charles Lwanga pulled one back for the 13-time champions.

Esenu broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute to ensure Bul took a slim lead into the break.

Two minutes after restart, Mukongotya stretched the hosts’ lead with a ferocious free kick after a foul by Filbert Obenchan.

Brian Aheebwa had a chance to half the deficit but Abdul Kimera saved his penalty after a handball in the area.

Former SC Villa striker Charles Lwanga came off the bench to score KCCA’s consolation as they fell to a third successive defeat in six games – all identical 2-1 defeats to SC Villa, URA and now Bul.

Mike Mutebi’s charges stay 5th on the table with nine points while Bul move to 11th with five points from six games. Up next for the Lugogo based side is a trip to Wankulukuku where rivals Express lurk on Wednesday February while Bul visit log leaders Police at Lugogo on Tuesday