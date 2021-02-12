Uganda Premier League (Match Day 6) – Friday, 12th February 2021

Onduparaka Vs Busoga United – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, West Nile – Arua City (4 PM)

The continuation of the first round for 2020-21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League kicks off on Friday, 12th February 2021.

There are four matches lined on the opening round of match day 6 in Arua, Kampala, Jinja and Mbarara cities.

This comes after a break that was called to allow the Uganda Cranes prepare and take part in the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Away in the West Nile region, home side Onduparaka entertains win-less Busoga United at the rebranded AbaBet Green Light Stadium.

The contest according to the Catarpillars’ head coach Vialli Bainomugisha is envisaged as a duel that they must win as they build the momentum into the season.

“This is one match that we need badly. First, the league has been on a break and we need to return very strong with statement of a victory” Bainomugisha who added 8 players to his side in the January window disclosed.

Onduparaka added goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, striker Muhammed Kyaliime, midfielder Muzamiru Nasser, central defender Yakubu Ramadhan, left back Hakim Magombe, David Owundo, Ali “Okocha” Mukiibi and Naijib Gwaibu to the existing squad as they head to the remaining matches of the first round.

To Bainomugisha, the new players will add a spark to the already existing squad that won two games, lost one to KCCA and picked two draws as well.

Against Busoga United, they face a side that is yet to win any game thus far in five outings, four losses and one draw (with Kyetume).

Busoga United, like Onduparaka also made crucial additions to their team as defensive midfielder Elvis Ngonde, left back George William Kalyowa, Ibrahim Ekellot, offensive midfield duo of Benard Wamusi and Bryon Benda as well as forwards Isaac Wagoina and Shaka Ssozi.

The contest is of equal significance to the two sides as Busoga United seeks for their first win of the campaign and Onduparaka shall be targeting the third to keep track with the rest of the clubs in contention.

The Arua based side is fresh from a contract extension with MTN Uganda as well as the main shirt sponsor, AbaBet; a feat looked at as a motivational tool to the playing and technical staff.

Onduparaka versus Busoga United will be officiated by Ali Kaddu as center referee.

Kaddu will be assisted by Mustapha Mafumu and Hamza Katende as the first and second assistants respectively.

Rehuman Atiku is the fourth official whilst John Bosco Masiko is the referee assessor.

Match officials: