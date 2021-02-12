There is a ‘feel-good’ effect at Onduparaka FC at least judging from the events that have happened at the club in the last few days.

For a team that spent most of the last two years plunged in financial challenges, losing several key players and indeed their popularity fading, there seems to be sigh of relief.

Just this month, MTN renewed their sponsorship package while Ababet came on board as shirt sponsors plus acquiring the club’s stadium naming rights. Thére was also unveiling the new jersey.

And this week, the club confirmed they had signed ten players in the January transfer window to try and bolster the squad.

It is that feeling that the club would want to transform to the pitch as the Caterpillars return to action this Friday at home to Busoga United FC.

Under Vialli Bainomugisha, Onduparaka have had mixed results in their opening five games winning two, drawing two, and losing the other terribly to KCCA FC (8-0).

But there is hope for improvement and the coach wants to build on the positives picked in the games played so far to improve.

“We had challenges at the start, many of the players plus myself were just settling into the team and maybe that explains our poor start especially in the first two games against Express FC and KCCA FC. But we tried to improve in the next games and I’m confident that we shall build on that.”

On the other hand, Busoga’s challenges keep pilling by the day and they will spend most of the time this season trying to put their house in order.

Whereas the club has added seven new players to their squad, it still looks short of quality to ably compete.

In their opening five games, the Jinja based side didn’t get any win, drawing once and losing the rest of the games.