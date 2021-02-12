The prevailing biting economic crisis across the country has tempted and provoked varying parties in the different operational sectors.

Such conditions, emanating from the Coronavirus pandemic that virtually halted several businesses for the better part of 2020 have severed affected both ends of the cylinder; the givers and intended recipients.

With no football action since March 2020, football entities were not spared as the team administrators and staff (players inclusive) struggled to find a footing.

In what will go down as one of the most strange incidents to grace the top tier league in Uganda, UPL, a footballer allegedly strangled a club boss as anger, malice, and guilt components spilled over.

Benon Tahomera, a defender and one of the player leaders at Kyetume Football Club did the unthinkable when he physically attacked the club chairman Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa.

According to eyewitnesses, this regrettable incident happened moments after the club, also tagged as The Slaughters had just completed a friendly match against Wakiso Giants.

“We witnessed an ugly scene when a player (Benon Tahomera) attacked the club chairman. This was very embarrassing and indeed sad to happen. This should not happen again,” the witness who requested to remain undisclosed because he is not the official club mouthpiece testified.

Towering defender Benon Tahomera has been slapped with an indefinite suspension

Kawowo Sports has established that the angry party (Tahomera) has been disgruntled for a period of time that his employment contract was doctored from two years to three years.

He also claims to have an accumulated bill of allowances, bonuses, and salary for as many as 7 months.

Club management thus handled an indefinite suspension to the player who has since traveled back to his native home district in Tororo, Eastern Uganda.

Ruben Kaggwa Mubiru, director of Kyetume Football Club was left a perplexed party but urges the player (Tahomera) should go for a mental medical test.

“Such acts are regrettable. I hope the player goes for mental medical testing to check whether he is right and sound,” Kaggwa hinted.

The Kyetume director has however acknowledged that the club, like the rest of the other entities encounters difficulties here and there.

“As we await the package from our sponsors and the partners including the league main sponsors, we humbly request the players to remain patient,” Mubiru stated.

Kyetume visit Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Friday, 12th February 2021.