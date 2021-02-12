At the commencement of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club defender Joseph Bright Vuni eagerly looked up a dream debut in the top flight tier of Uganda’s football.

After featuring in all the five matches where the army side won four and lost once, Vuni reflects to the courageous start of the season.

After being identified from the internal trials conducted by the club at the start of the season during the pre-season training, Vuni has steadily garnered confidence and played in all the club’s matches so far.

Joseph Bright Vuni (left) in action for UPDF against BUL at the Bombo Army Barracks Stadium. UPDF won the tie 2-1.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, the former Young Simba solid defender who is comfortable at right back and central defence hints to the key factors that helped him quickly adjust to the demands of the UPL, his right hand man who helped him settle, his challenges and how he looks towards the rest of the season.

Last season, Vuni played at Mawogola Ssaza team in the 2019 Masaza Cup but he had been signed by record champions Gomba prior to his graduation to the UPDF senior side.

UPDF visits Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, 13th February 2021 as the Uganda Premier League continues with match day six of the 2020-21 season.

Kawowo Sports: You played your first ever matches in the Uganda Premier League. How was the experience?

Vuni: It was humbling to play in the Uganda Premier League from the regional league. I even skipped the FUFA Big League (second division) and this is a blessing because of hard work.

At first, It was quite difficult compared to the regional league. The top league has too much demands and pressure.

Kawowo Sports: Which exact challenges have you encountered in the Uganda Premier League?

Vuni: To be very sincere. I have not faced challenges. Part of the reasons I think is because I am playing for a club that groomed me up. I am used to the environment at Bombo and the local community knows me. I am also trusted by the technical team and fellow players.

Vuni (shirt 5) jumps high to contest for an aerial duel against BUL’s Musa Esenu

Kawowo Sports: How different is the Uganda Premier League from the regional leagues?

Vuni: There is a very big difference. First of all, the players in the lower division are aiming at playing in the Uganda Premier League. On my side as a defender, I am facing some opponents who are really good and have given me a great opportunity to prove my full potentiality.

Kawowo Sports: Did anyone in particular encourage you to play for UPDF Football Club?

Vuni: Yes. Actually, not one person or two. All the people in Bombo and my friends used to tell me that I am supposed to play in the top league not in the regional or FUFA Big League. I garnered the momentum and courage to play there as well.

Joseph Bright Vuni

Kawowo Sports: Who exactly brought you to the UPDF FC senior team?

Vuni: It is my captain (Dennis Ssekitoleko). He has always been my long time friend. He used to wake me up to go for the two day’s trials that were organized by head coach Kefa Kisala. I turned up and I played solidly. The technical team liked my approach and here I am. I am grateful to God.

Kawowo Sports: Who are your role models in football industry?

Vuni: Locally, there is none than Dennis Ssekitoleko and globally, it is Thiago Silva.